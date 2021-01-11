Killer of policeman arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested a drug pusher for killing a police head constable few days before, a police spokesman said.

He said that Head Constable Afzal Janan got bullet injury in his head when he tried to arrest a drug pusher Safarish alias Kodu during police encounter.

After receiving the bullet fired by drug pusher, the head constable Afzal Janan struggled for life in hospital where he expired.

Special teams were constituted to arrest the killer and police finally succeeded to arrest him from Nilore area. Further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance.