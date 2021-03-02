UrduPoint.com
Killer Of Prayer Leader And Two Teenagers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Killer of prayer leader and two teenagers arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Tuesday claimed to arrest a man allegedly involved in killing of a prayer leader Qari Ikramur Rehman, his son and a student in Bhara Kahu on February 27, 2021.

According to the police sources, the accused identified as Qari Shakil was arrested during an intelligence-based operation by police and other law enforcement agencies at Hangu.

The accused was moved to police station for further investigation, sources said.

During an interogation, a personal enmity was established after the arrest of the accused, who was working as a teacher at the seminary.

He disclosed to the police that Qari Ikram, who was the owner and manager of the Masjid and the seminary, had sacked him over a dispute, the source said.

Slain Qari Ikram was coming out of the Mosque along with his 13-year-old son, Samiur Rehman, and a student of the seminary, Habibullah (14), when gun men opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

Police said that further investigation is underway which would find out how many people were actually involved.

The accused used a Kalashnikov rifle in the attack and killed his targets through volley of bullets.

