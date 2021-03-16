UrduPoint.com
Killer Of Rickshaw Driver Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:15 PM

Killer of rickshaw driver arrested

Kohat police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the killer of a rickshaw driver within 24 hours of the crime from the vicinity of Chawoni police station, spokesman Kohat police informe

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Kohat police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the killer of a rickshaw driver within 24 hours of the crime from the vicinity of Chawoni police station, spokesman Kohat police informed.

He said a team of Chawoni police station headed by SHO Amjid Hussain while working on scientific lines traced the killer of a rickshaw driver, named Muhsin and arrested him during a raid.

The killer identified as Usama, son of Saleem has confessed to killing the rickshaw driver and the weapon used during the crime was also recovered from his possession.

The arrested killer was handed over to police investigation team for further interrogation.

