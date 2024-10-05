Killer Of Rickshaw Driver Arrested
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 08:05 PM
The police arrested the alleged killer of a rickshaw driver within three hours, here on Saturday
A police spokesman said that rickshaw driver Yousuf (35) was shot dead under mysterious circumstance near Shadab Colony Jhang Road and the accused managed to escape from the scene.
A police spokesman said that rickshaw driver Yousuf (35) was shot dead under mysterious circumstance near Shadab Colony Jhang Road and the accused managed to escape from the scene.
Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed the Jhang Bazaar police to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.
Therefore, after CPO orders, the police started investigation on scientific lines and and traced out whereabouts of two accused including Zeeshan and Talib.
The police arrested both accused, while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
