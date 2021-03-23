Killer of SHO Imran Abbas shot dead in police encounter

Rawalpindi police on Tuesday claimed that the culprit involved in the killing of SHO Race Course police station Imran Abbas was killed in a late night encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police on Tuesday claimed that the culprit involved in the killing of SHO Race Course police station Imran Abbas was killed in a late night encounter.

The culprit, identified as Chaudhary Zahid and his accomplices reportedly opened fire at the police at a 'naka' set up in the area of Westridge police station.

He was allegedly involved in the attack on SHO Imran Abbas.

According to a police spokesman, Chaudhary Zahid was a record holder and also wanted in a murder case registered in Chontra police station.

On receiving information about the police encounter, police officers including Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigation and SP Potohar along with police party reached the spot.

Earlier, another accused wanted in Imran Abbas case namely Shahid was killed in another police encounter as they, Shahid and his accomplices reportedly opened fire at the police at a security cordon off set up within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station.

Shahid was killed in exchange of fire.

The spokesman further claimed that Imran Abbas had confiscated some rented vehicles from Shahid and his accomplices that they had refused to return to the owner.

Subsequently, the main culprit, accomplice Chaudhary Zahid, Shahid and other members of their group planned to murder the SHO and killed him.

The police spokesperson further said that raids were being carried out to apprehend the other accomplices and facilitators.

Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younus said that those who attack citizens and the police will not be spared.

He added that the Rawalpindi police will not forget the sacrifices of its officers and will bring those responsible to justice. SHO Imran Abbas was shot dead on March 7.