SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Police Friday arrested the alleged killer of his sister.

Police said that the accused. Nadir Abbas, a resident of Old Civil Lines had allegedly killed his sister Sidra for honour last week, in the limits of Cantt police station.

A police team, headed by SHO Zeeshan Iqbal, arrested him.