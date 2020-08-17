killer of six-year-old girl arrested

The police of Nowshera district on Monday claimed to have arrested the alleged molester and killer of a six-year-old girl who went missing from Hamza area of Rashakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The police of Nowshera district on Monday claimed to have arrested the alleged molester and killer of a six-year-old girl who went missing from Hamza area of Rashakai.

DPO Nowshera, Najmul Hasnain told media that the 18-year-old alleged rapist and killer of the young girl was her neighbour. The accused identified as Said Wali, resident of Bajaur has confessed to the killing of the young-age girl in fear of being arrested after molesting her.

The DPO said body of the young girl was found dumped at nearby poultry farm some two days back. A police team worked out the case in detail and by using the latest technology further expanded sphere of investigation to people living in neighborhood of the victim.

Plain-cloth police were deployed at different places to make focus on the suspects.

Today police succeeded in arresting the killer by including him in interrogations of suspected people.

On the evening of Aug 14, the victim girl went missing from her home and despite a desperate search by her family and locals,no clue about her whereabouts was found. The DPO said that the killer was also among those looking for the missing young girl.