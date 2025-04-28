Open Menu

Killer Of Student Union Leader Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Killer of student union leader arrested

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Burewala police arrested the main accused involved in the murder of a student union leader, police said on Monday.

Student leader Sardar Rashid Dogar was shot dead by accused Mubeen alias Bena Arain six months ago.

The accused is also stated to have links with another student union. According to police, he allegedly killed Rashid Dogar to avenge the murder of his brother Abdul Rahman by Rashid Dogar’s brother Asad Dogar.

Another accused in the case, Saleem Haidar, will be arrested soon, police said.

