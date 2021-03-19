UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killer Of Transgender Person Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Killer of transgender person arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Kohat police Friday arrested alleged killer of a transgender and recovered a rifle being used in murder, said RPO Sohail Khalid.

Taking prompt action on killing of a transgender identified as Mohammad Farman on March 1, the police team conducted intelligence based search to probe the incident.

The arrested Roman was the real brother of the deceased transgender confessed his crime.

Police have taken physical remand of the accused after registering a case against him while further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kohat Progress March

Recent Stories

114,818 COVID-19 suspects visits 26 C,centres in ..

1 minute ago

Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October

1 minute ago

EU broker says no deal between rival Georgian part ..

1 minute ago

Denmark holds off on resuming AstraZeneca jab

1 minute ago

200 killed, 40,000 displaced in DR Congo by ADF mi ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan Believes Putin Provided 'Splendid' Respons ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.