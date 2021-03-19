Killer of transgender person arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Kohat police Friday arrested alleged killer of a transgender and recovered a rifle being used in murder, said RPO Sohail Khalid.

Taking prompt action on killing of a transgender identified as Mohammad Farman on March 1, the police team conducted intelligence based search to probe the incident.

The arrested Roman was the real brother of the deceased transgender confessed his crime.

Police have taken physical remand of the accused after registering a case against him while further investigation was in progress.