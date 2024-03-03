Killer Of Two Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 08:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The killer of two persons including a woman was arrested by the Sargodha police within 48 hours of the incident, here on Sunday.
Jhal Chakian Police said that one Muneer, a resident of Jhal Chakiaan area had killed his cousin Aslam and mother-in-law Khursheed on a family dispute at 92-Mor area and escaped from the crime scene.
However, the police made hectic efforts and arrested him. District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the police team for arresting the accused swiftly.
