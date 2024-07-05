Open Menu

Killer Of Two Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Killer of two arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Kot Momin police on Friday arrest an alleged killer of two persons.

Police raided at different localities and arrested Taimoor (34), a resident of Kot Momin, who had killed Bilal and Ali on some domestic matters few days ago and fled the scene.

Police arrested him and sent him behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Kot Momin

Recent Stories

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

39 minutes ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

3 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

3 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

17 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

17 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan