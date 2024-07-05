Killer Of Two Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Kot Momin police on Friday arrest an alleged killer of two persons.
Police raided at different localities and arrested Taimoor (34), a resident of Kot Momin, who had killed Bilal and Ali on some domestic matters few days ago and fled the scene.
Police arrested him and sent him behind bars.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Livestock official stresses rearing more sheep in rural areas3 seconds ago
-
DC reviews security, administrative matters ahead of Muharram7 seconds ago
-
Bus driver died in an accident near Balkassar10 minutes ago
-
Habitual women harasser arrested10 minutes ago
-
FDA DG orders redressing public complaints10 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani pays homage to Z.A Bhutto Shaheed10 minutes ago
-
Digitisation of taxation system, Govt priority to prevent evasion of billions: PM10 minutes ago
-
IFA cracks down on adulterated milk; destroys 1100 ltrs10 minutes ago
-
TIKA inaugurates advanced laboratories across Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Algeria to explore new avenues for partnership in trade, education20 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC21 minutes ago
-
Comedy session 'Let's smile again' held at Alhamra30 minutes ago