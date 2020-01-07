Killer of two persons arrested from Karachi

(@imziishan)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested the alleged killer of two persons, along with his accomplice, from Karachi.

Police sources said Rab Nawaz had allegedly killed Ata Muhammad and his minor grandson Osama in November last year in the area of Qaderpur police station.

The police have arrested the main accused and his accomplice Sajjad from Karachi with the help of technology.