Killer Of Two Persons Arrested From Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:14 PM

Killer of two persons arrested from Karachi

The district police have arrested the alleged killer of two persons, along with his accomplice, from Karachi

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested the alleged killer of two persons, along with his accomplice, from Karachi.

Police sources said Rab Nawaz had allegedly killed Ata Muhammad and his minor grandson Osama in November last year in the area of Qaderpur police station.

The police have arrested the main accused and his accomplice Sajjad from Karachi with the help of technology.

