Killer of two real brothers arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Kohat police claimed to have arrested the accused involved in the killing of two real brothers and recovered the weapon used in the killing from his possession, Kohat police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

A team of Riaz Shaheed Police Station headed by SHO Fayyaz Khan during a raid arrested the accused Saqib Naseem who had shot dead two brothers, Ibrarul Hassan and Mehmoodul Hassan on February 17, last, in Togh Bala area of Kohat.

The spokesman said the arrested accused has confessed the crime while a Kalashnikov used in incident was also recovered from him. Police said the arrested accused would be presented before the court of law for further legal action.