Killer of two students apprehended in kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested the alleged killer of two students, murdered near Shahpur Gardens, Kohat on February 9.

In a statement, DSP Bashir Dad said that both 27-year-old, Luqman and 23-year-old, Muhammad Hassan residents of Jungle Khel Kohat were shot dead by their fellow student Ata Muhammad.

Ata Muhammad shot them dead after having minor dispute on distribution of free food in religious seminary.

District Police Officer Mansoor Aman had formed an investigation team comprising Station House Officer Fayaz Khan, investigation officer Anwar Shah and other police officers to arrest the killer.

The team finally traced out the murderer and arrested him.

The weapon used in crime was also recovered from his possession.