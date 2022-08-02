UrduPoint.com

Killer Of Two Young Sisters Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Killer of two young sisters arrested

KOHAT, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) ::Kohat Police have arrested a person allegedly involved in killing of two innocent sisters in Behzadabad area, police sources said here on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Samiullah alias Samu had allegedly shot dead two of his nieces named Halimah (7) and Ayesha (9) over a family dispute.

The deceased sisters belonged to Abdul Rehman Banda, Hangu Road and were living with their mother in Behzadabad near New Tablighi Center. The father of the girls, Mustafa Kamal was living with his first wife in Kalu Chinnabanda.

Spokesman for Kohat police said the accused has confessed the killing of both the innocent sisters. The local public has expressed satisfaction over the arrest of the killer and lauded the professional role of the police.

