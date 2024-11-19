Killer of vender boy arrested within 24 hours

Dijkot police claimed to have arrested an alleged killer of a vender boy within 24 hours after the murder incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Dijkot police claimed to have arrested an alleged killer of a vender boy within 24 hours after the murder incident.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 13-year-old Abdul Qadeer resident of Chak 270/R-B went out to sell eggs on November 17 but did not return. However, on next morning his body was found lying outside the locality and he was brutally killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) had taken serious notice and directed the SP Iqbal Division to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

Hence, a special team was constituted which started investigation on scientific lines and traced the blind murder.

The police arrested one accused, Junaid, within 24 hours after the incident while raids are being conducted for arrest of his accomplices.

It was reported that accused Junaid had illicit relations with a girl of the same locality and ill-fated boy witnessed them in an objectionable condition. Therefore, the accused with the help of his girl friend and other accomplices killed the boy. However, further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.