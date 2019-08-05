Killer of wife, daughter convicted in Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Anti-terrorism court-III ( ATC ) judge Javed Iqbal Warriach Monday awarded life term on two counts to a man for burning alive his wife and daughter.

According to the prosecution, convict- Muhammad Nadeem had burnt alive his wife Misbah and daughter Tania over a domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Muridke Police in February 2019.

The sentence will run consecutively (after completion of one spell of imprisonment the second spell of imprisonment would start).