Killer Of Wife, Daughter Convicted In Lahore
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 08:07 PM
Anti-terrorism court-III (ATC) judge Javed Iqbal Warriach Monday awarded life term on two counts to a man for burning alive his wife and daughter
According to the prosecution, convict- Muhammad Nadeem had burnt alive his wife Misbah and daughter Tania over a domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Muridke Police in February 2019.
The sentence will run consecutively (after completion of one spell of imprisonment the second spell of imprisonment would start).