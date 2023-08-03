Killer of woman arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Shahpur City Police have arrested an alleged killer, who was involved in the murder of a woman at Shahpur city.

Muhammad Irfan (37), a resident of Shahpur City area, informed police on July 27, 2023 on 15 emergency helpline that some armed men had gunned down one Zahida Parveen (38), a resident of Shahpur city area and fled the scene.

The police detained one Qasim, a brother of Irfan, on suspicions, who later on confessed to killing the woman over some domestic issues.