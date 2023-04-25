Killer police officials to be brought to justice: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday said that the police officials who killed two innocent youngsters would be brought to justice very soon.

He said this while visiting the houses of the two youngsters who were killed by police two days ago, when a police team tried to stop three youngsters at a signal, on Sunday. However, another one sustained serious injuries.

The chief minister visited the homes of slain Samiullah and Muhammad Usman, both residents of Shah Ruknuddin Alam Colony and Mohalla Dogaran, respectively.

Mohsin Naqvi also announced financial assistance and provision of government jobs to the members of the bereaved families.

The chief minister assured the families that the killer police officials would be brought to justice. One official has been arrested and the other two culprits will be arrested within the next 72 hours, he said.

On this occasion, Additional Inspector General South Punjab briefed the chief minister about the development in the case. Provincial minister Aamir Mire, Dr Javed Akram, Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak and many other officers were also present.