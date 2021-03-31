Killer sentenced to death over old enmity

A man has been awarded the death penalty for murdering a rival over a personal enmity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A man has been awarded the death penalty for murdering a rival over a personal enmity .

Khurram Shahzad,,Ayaz and Waqas were allegedly involved in killing a victim Abdullah and injuring Tahir ,Gul Nazar and Qamar in the area of Pirwadahi police station.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge Asif Ijaz Malik sentenced Khurram Shahzad to death and imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on him, while two years imprisonment was awarded to Ayaz besides a fine of Rs 30 thousands.

The Court also awarded three years imprisonment to Waqas and imposed a fine of Rs 50 thousands on him.

The convicted killed and injured the victims in March,2018 over old enmity.