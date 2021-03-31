UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killer Sentenced To Death Over Old Enmity

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:36 PM

Killer sentenced to death over old enmity

A man has been awarded the death penalty for murdering a rival over a personal enmity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A man has been awarded the death penalty for murdering a rival over a personal enmity .

Khurram Shahzad,,Ayaz and Waqas were allegedly involved in killing a victim Abdullah and injuring Tahir ,Gul Nazar and Qamar in the area of Pirwadahi police station.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge Asif Ijaz Malik sentenced Khurram Shahzad to death and imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on him, while two years imprisonment was awarded to Ayaz besides a fine of Rs 30 thousands.

The Court also awarded three years imprisonment to Waqas and imposed a fine of Rs 50 thousands on him.

The convicted killed and injured the victims in March,2018 over old enmity.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Police Station Fine Man March 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

CDWP approves 4 projects related to health etc

4 minutes ago

Three dacoits arrested; weapons recovered

4 minutes ago

787 shopping malls, restaurants sealed in 16 days

4 minutes ago

KP Govt making efforts for promotion of e-commerce ..

4 minutes ago

Escapees From Mozambique's Palma Surprised by Unpr ..

4 minutes ago

"Salam Sanitation Day" aims to acknowledge the rol ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.