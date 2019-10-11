Killers, drug peddlers are let off in our country: Counsel for petitioner

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has rejected the review petition filed against the decision on commutation of death sentence into life imprisonment in respect of accused involved in murder case of brother, sister in law and three children.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Dost Muhammad Khosa took up the case for hearing Friday.The counsel for petitioner argued three children aged 3 months, 3 years and 5 years were murdered in the incident.

SC commuted death sentence into life imprisonment in respect of the criminal behind murder of parents along with their three innocent children.

The court should have taken into account the murder of three innocent children.

If a minor is molested then the court does not grant bail that the child has been sexually abused. In our country those involved in drug peddling and murderers are let off. If such accused are let off continuously then how such incidents will be reduced.CJP remarked "we have to decide as per law.

The cause to murder has not been proved in this case. If parliament makes amendment in law then we will give decision according to it. We respect parliament.The court while rejecting review petition against SC decision on commutation of death sentence into life imprisonment disposed off the case.