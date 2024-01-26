Killers get death penalty on two counts

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 08:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A sessions court handed down death penalty on two counts to each of five convicts for killing former president District Bar Association and his driver.

According to the prosecution, five accused including Suleman, Sajjad, Abdullah, Naeem and Hasan Ali shot dead former President District Bar Naveed Mukhtar Ghumman and his driver Binyamin over an old enmity on January 10, last year.

Batala Colony police registered a case and submitted challan in the court. Additional Sessions Judge Inam Elahi pronounced the judgment after recording evidence and final argument from both sides.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs one million on each of the convicts. If failed to pay the fine, the convicts will have to undergo two years imprisonment.

