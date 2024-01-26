Killers Get Death Penalty On Two Counts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 08:12 PM
A sessions court handed down death penalty on two counts to each of five convicts for killing former president District Bar Association and his driver
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A sessions court handed down death penalty on two counts to each of five convicts for killing former president District Bar Association and his driver.
According to the prosecution, five accused including Suleman, Sajjad, Abdullah, Naeem and Hasan Ali shot dead former President District Bar Naveed Mukhtar Ghumman and his driver Binyamin over an old enmity on January 10, last year.
Batala Colony police registered a case and submitted challan in the court. Additional Sessions Judge Inam Elahi pronounced the judgment after recording evidence and final argument from both sides.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs one million on each of the convicts. If failed to pay the fine, the convicts will have to undergo two years imprisonment.
Recent Stories
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry5 minutes ago
-
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra5 minutes ago
-
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat18 minutes ago
-
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct20 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day20 minutes ago
-
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days18 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-better’18 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident21 minutes ago
-
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects18 minutes ago
-
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister ..50 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki51 minutes ago
-
International Clean Energy Day observed51 minutes ago