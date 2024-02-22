Killers Of 10 Years Old Girl Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Rajoi police on Thursday while resolving the blind murder case of a 10 years old Aqsa arrested two suspects
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Rajoi police on Thursday while resolving the blind murder case of a 10 years old Aqsa arrested two suspects.
This was disclosed by the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Havelain Saeed Yadoon while talking to media.
He said that following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad a specialized team was formed headed by the Station House Officer (SHO) Rajoia police station Kashif Khan and SHO Havelian Cant. Sheeraz Khan to probe the blind murder of Aqsa who was killed in village Ghura Bazgran.
The DSP disclosed that the investigation team collected mobile data and other evidence by using modern technology and finally reached the accused and arrested Mueeba and Farast who had allegedly slaughtered the girl on personal enmity.
