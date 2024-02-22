Open Menu

Killers Of 10 Years Old Girl Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Killers of 10 years old girl arrested

Rajoi police on Thursday while resolving the blind murder case of a 10 years old Aqsa arrested two suspects

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Rajoi police on Thursday while resolving the blind murder case of a 10 years old Aqsa arrested two suspects.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Havelain Saeed Yadoon while talking to media.

He said that following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad a specialized team was formed headed by the Station House Officer (SHO) Rajoia police station Kashif Khan and SHO Havelian Cant. Sheeraz Khan to probe the blind murder of Aqsa who was killed in village Ghura Bazgran.

The DSP disclosed that the investigation team collected mobile data and other evidence by using modern technology and finally reached the accused and arrested Mueeba and Farast who had allegedly slaughtered the girl on personal enmity.

Related Topics

Murder Police Technology Abbottabad Police Station Mobile Havelian Kashif Khan Media

Recent Stories

KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

5 minutes ago
 Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issu ..

Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issue as inquiry committee held bo ..

5 minutes ago
 KMC Council to form committee to discuss street cr ..

KMC Council to form committee to discuss street crimes situation with IGP Sindh

5 minutes ago
 UK announces new sanctions against Russia over Ukr ..

UK announces new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

5 minutes ago
 DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive

DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive

1 hour ago
 Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hocke ..

Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hockey team

1 hour ago
Swift decision making must for national developmen ..

Swift decision making must for national development: Arif Alvi

1 hour ago
 SFA distributes food licenses

SFA distributes food licenses

1 hour ago
 LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambi ..

Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambiguities

1 hour ago
 Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hol ..

Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hold talks on border row

1 hour ago
 ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultura ..

ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultural products from Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan