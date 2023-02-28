UrduPoint.com

Killers Of ASI, Constable Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The accused of killing ASI and the constable were arrested from the Nisatta area of district Charsadda, on Tuesday.

According to police, the team reached the Spin Korona area in the jurisdiction of Tarlandi area on July 29, 2021, to investigate the complaint lodged by a woman.

During patrolling, the police team was attacked by two accused identified as Zarak and Tahirullah.

As a result, ASI Siraj Khan died on the spot while constable Ikramullah sustained injuries and later succumbed in a hospital.

Police arrested accused Zarak on the spot while Tahirullah managed to flee from the scene.

DPO Charsadda Mohammad Arif took strict notice of the incident and directed relevant officials to the early arrest of the escaped Tahirullah who was arrested from the jurisdiction of Nisatta police station, today.

Further investigation was underway.

