Killers Of Delivery Boy Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Killers of delivery boy arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal said that the Sadar police have arrested five accused involved in the killing of a delivery boy over a payment dispute.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines here on Saturday, he said that Muhammad Kashif, 45, a resident of Mansoorabad, worked as a “delivery boy” at a restaurant when he was called on December 23, 2023, for delivering pizza in Faisal Town Chak No.215-RB.

When he reached Chak No.215-RB to deliver pizza, the accused shot him dead and escaped. Taking notice of the incident, the City Police Officer (CPO) directed police to arrest the accused at the earliest. A special police team was constituted which included Usman Munir Saifi, SP Iqbal Town, Rana Waseem Faraz, SDP, SI Aftab Waseem SHO, Sub Inspector Nasir Abbas Investigation Officer, ASI Afzaal Ahmad, ASI Ajmal Khan, Head Constable Amir Sultan, Constable Abdur Razzaq and Constable Ansar Altaf.

The team took Junaid Zafar, son of Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, of Chak No.215-RB Kakkoana into custody over suspicion. During initial interrogations, he confessed the killing with the help of accomplices, Mubashar Ahmad, son of Ghulam Rasool Kharal, a resident of Kakkoana, Ansar, son of Nasir Mehmood Ansari, a resident of Bhalwal, Sargodha, Javaid, son of Anwar Jatt, of Chak NO.215-RB, and Yasir, son of Nasir Mehmood Ansari, of Narowal.

He told the police that they had asked the delivery boy for a pizza and when he came, a monetary dispute arose among them as they were reluctant to pay. Therefore, they shot the delivery boy dead and escaped.

The police also arrested all accused and locked them behind bars after obtaining physical remand while an investigation is ongoing, the SSP added.

