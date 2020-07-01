UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killers Of Eleven-year Old Murder Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:30 PM

Killers of eleven-year old murder arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Mumtazabad Police Station claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders suspected in murder of local citizen committed at Lorri Adda, in precincts of Seetal Mari Police Station eleven years ago.

Accused identified as Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Naeem stabbed the local Zafar Iqbal to death during scuffle which had broken out over some issue in 2009.

A police team under supervision of SP Investigation Rab Nawaz Tala and SP Cant division Maaz Zafar succeeded to arrest the killers who had emerged emblem of terror across the area, it was said. Family of the slain Zafar Iqbal expressed satisfaction over police action, it was claimed.

CPO appreciated performance of police team comprising of SP Cant division, SDPO Mumtazabad and others who took part in the operation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Family

Recent Stories

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

7 minutes ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

10 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

8 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

8 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

8 minutes ago

Six Undocumented Migrants Killed as Boat Sinks in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.