Killers of eleven-year old murder arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Mumtazabad Police Station claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders suspected in murder of local citizen committed at Lorri Adda, in precincts of Seetal Mari Police Station eleven years ago.

Accused identified as Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Naeem stabbed the local Zafar Iqbal to death during scuffle which had broken out over some issue in 2009.

A police team under supervision of SP Investigation Rab Nawaz Tala and SP Cant division Maaz Zafar succeeded to arrest the killers who had emerged emblem of terror across the area, it was said. Family of the slain Zafar Iqbal expressed satisfaction over police action, it was claimed.

CPO appreciated performance of police team comprising of SP Cant division, SDPO Mumtazabad and others who took part in the operation.