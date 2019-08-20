Killers of MQM-London arrested in cases of burning people alive

Three alleged target killers have been arrested who belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM London) reportedly involved in several cases of target killings in the city include burning the victims alive, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Captain (Retd) Ghulam Azfar Mehsar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Three alleged target killers have been arrested who belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement London ) reportedly involved in several cases of target killings in the city include burning the victims alive, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Captain (Retd) Ghulam Azfar Mehsar.

Addressing a press conference at his office on Tuesday, the SSP East said the accused are identified as Kamal Hussain alias Chacho, Imtiaz alias Nana, Shahid alias Neggro while the police have also recovered two Kalashnikov, two repeaters, one baby maozer gun and number of rounds from their possession.

The SSP East pointed out that the 10-member gang burnt many victims alive on the instructions of then Unit In charge of their party Ahmed Mughal.

The members of gang also wanted in other cases of target killings and extortion, the SSP added.

The Karachi police chief and the DIGP East have announced to give cash rewards and appreciation certificates to the policemenon their successful action.