UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killers Of MQM-London Arrested In Cases Of Burning People Alive

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:44 PM

Killers of MQM-London arrested in cases of burning people alive

Three alleged target killers have been arrested who belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM London) reportedly involved in several cases of target killings in the city include burning the victims alive, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Captain (Retd) Ghulam Azfar Mehsar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Three alleged target killers have been arrested who belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM London) reportedly involved in several cases of target killings in the city include burning the victims alive, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Captain (Retd) Ghulam Azfar Mehsar.

Addressing a press conference at his office on Tuesday, the SSP East said the accused are identified as Kamal Hussain alias Chacho, Imtiaz alias Nana, Shahid alias Neggro while the police have also recovered two Kalashnikov, two repeaters, one baby maozer gun and number of rounds from their possession.

The SSP East pointed out that the 10-member gang burnt many victims alive on the instructions of then Unit In charge of their party Ahmed Mughal.

The members of gang also wanted in other cases of target killings and extortion, the SSP added.

The Karachi police chief and the DIGP East have announced to give cash rewards and appreciation certificates to the policemenon their successful action.

Related Topics

Karachi MQM Police London From

Recent Stories

Protests at various places in IOK

2 minutes ago

Karachi Traffic Police Campaign: 4826 drivers, rid ..

2 minutes ago

Indian deputy HC summoned over LoC violations; dea ..

2 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Gurads seizes 4 kg opium, 2 kg hash ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of death ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.