Killers Of Police Personnel Arrested In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:36 PM

Killers of police personnel arrested in Rawalpindi

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana Tuesday said the killer of Sub-Inspector and two constables who were martyred in an attack on a police picket in Sadiqabad area had been arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana Tuesday said the killer of Sub-Inspector and two constables who were martyred in an attack on a police picket in Sadiqabad area had been arrested.

Addressing a press conference here, the CPO informed that on Feb 22 around 6:30pm, while officials were on routine patrolling duty at Sadiqabad Chowk, unidentified man opened indiscriminate firing at the picket, as a result, killing a sub-Inspector and two constables at the spot.

CPO revealed that another accused of killing ASI Muhammad Riaz on January 10 had been arrested.

Rana said when a team of Wah Cantonment police led by ASI Mohammad Riaz raided a house where narcotics den was operating.

On seeing the police party, the drugs sellers opened fire on police party resultantly ASI Riaz received bullet injuries and was critically wounded but he succumbed to his injuries, CPO said.

