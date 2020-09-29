UrduPoint.com
Killers Of Rape-victim Girl Yet To Be Arrested, Father Holds Protest

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Killers of rape-victim girl yet to be arrested, father holds protest

MUZAFFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The killers of an eleven years old girl, resident of suburban area of tehsil Ali Pur, who was murdered in the Federal capital a week ago, was yet to be traced by police of concerned locality, with parents turned out to register protest for arresting the accused without further delay.

Victim named Aqsa, daughter of Muhammad Yusuf Gopang, was killed after subjecting to sexual assault by an unidentified accused persons in a house located just two kilometers away from Secretariat, it was said.

The father alleged in her complaint that Islamabad Police wasn't cooperating with him. He said neither Police Thana Secretariat had included rape sections into the case nor provided him autopsy report of the dead body.

He said although police had nabbed some suspicious people, but yet to be reached out to real culprits.

He demanded of higher authority to help arrest the accused people forthwith to ensure him providing justice.

