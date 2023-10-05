Open Menu

Killers Of Slain Merchant Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Killers of slain merchant arrested

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Bourewala Police arrested the accused involved in the killing of a merchant whose body was recovered from an old well yesterday after committing the crime.

The murderers came out none other but employees of the slain who were killed when the latter demanded the loan money worth Rs.

250,000 which he had given to the employees.

Both of the accused confessed to the crime during the preliminary investigation.

SHO of City Police Station Ahmed Kamran said that the police held an enquiry after recovering the body of trader, Adeel Rahmani who was reported to have been missing a couple of days ago.

