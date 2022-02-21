UrduPoint.com

Killers Of Two Innocent Siblings Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Killers of two innocent siblings arrested

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The killers of two innocent children arrested during a raid conducted in the Dhahdar area of Kachi district, Levis Force official said.

The official informed that two kids including seven years old Israr and ten years old Amna went out to let their cattle grazing. After which their dead bodies were found in the Kirdgap area of Mastung.

The initial probe suggested that the innocent siblings were suffocated to death while their 20 goats went missing from the site. Soon after the incident, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mastung Mohammad Ilyas Kibzai, the local administration apprehended two persons during a raid conducted in the Dhahdar area of district Kachi. While the stolen cattle had also been recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Dead Mastung SITE From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Babar Azam opens up about Karachi Kings’s squad

1 hour ago
 Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good ..

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

1 hour ago
 Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

3 hours ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

3 hours ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>