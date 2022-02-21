Killers of two innocent siblings arrested

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The killers of two innocent children arrested during a raid conducted in the Dhahdar area of Kachi district, Levis Force official said.

The official informed that two kids including seven years old Israr and ten years old Amna went out to let their cattle grazing. After which their dead bodies were found in the Kirdgap area of Mastung.

The initial probe suggested that the innocent siblings were suffocated to death while their 20 goats went missing from the site. Soon after the incident, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mastung Mohammad Ilyas Kibzai, the local administration apprehended two persons during a raid conducted in the Dhahdar area of district Kachi. While the stolen cattle had also been recovered from their possession.