Killing Of 3 People In Lockup: 8 Cops Suspended
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Regional Police Officer (RPO) has suspended 8 police officials on the charge of negligence which caused the killing of three people in a police lockup.
A police spokesman said that five unidentified assailants stormed into the Saddar Tandlianwala police station and shot dead three locked accused in addition to inflicting serious injuries to the fourth one on late Sunday night.
After receiving information, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took serious notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.
On the basis of the initial inquiry report, the RPO suspended 8 police officials over their negligence including former SHO City Tandlianwala police station Inspector Basharat Ali, Inspector Imran Sarwar, Investigation Officer City Tandlianwala, SHO City Tandlianwala Sub Inspector (SI) Pervaiz Khalid, SHO Saddar Tandlianwala police station SI Mubasshar Hussain, Muharrar City Tandlianwala Head Constable Naeem Hassan, Muharrar Saddar Tandlianwala Head Constable Nauman Ali, Head Constable City Tandlianwala Riaz Ahmad and Constable Saddar Tandlianwala police station Muhammad Usman.
The RPO said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to ensure full security and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
