UrduPoint.com

Killing Of Arshad Sharif: SC Gives Two-week Time To JIT To Submit Report

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 08, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Killing of Arshad Sharif: SC gives two-week time to JIT to submit report

A law officer tells the top court that a notification of new JIT, which was formed in line with the orders of the court, to investigate the matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8tg, 2022) The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a two-week time to newly formed joint investigation team (JIT) to submit an interim report on the murder senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

A SC five-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial passed the orders while hearing the suo motu case on brutal killing of tv anchor Arshad Sharif.

Arshad Sharif was gunned down by the Kenyan police in a suspected identify case on a road leading Nairobi a month ago.

Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman appeared before the bench and submitted a notification of new JIT, which was formed in line with the orders of the top court.

The investigation team comprises five members – DIG IB Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqaruddin Syed, MI’s Murtaza Afzal, ISI’s Mohammad Aslam and DIG FIA Awais Ahmed.

The law officer submitted that prime suspects, including Waqar Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed, would be brought back to Pakistan through Interpol if required.

He submitted that the whole investigation into the murder case solely depended on cooperation of Kenyan authorities.

The CJP observed that the JIT could approach the apex court if they faced any issue during the investigation. The CJP also directed the SSP of Islamabad police and his team to provide support to the JIT.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

On Wednesday, the top court had directed the Federal government to form a new joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder Islamabad Supreme Court Suo Motu Police Road Nairobi Federal Investigation Agency TV Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Activists call for provincial legislation against ..

Activists call for provincial legislation against child marriage

24 minutes ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJ ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJCSC, COAS

31 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Through 24 Million Transactions

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for reviva ..

PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.