Killing of Arshad Sharif: SC gives two-week time to JIT to submit report

A law officer tells the top court that a notification of new JIT, which was formed in line with the orders of the court, to investigate the matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8tg, 2022) The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a two-week time to newly formed joint investigation team (JIT) to submit an interim report on the murder senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

A SC five-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial passed the orders while hearing the suo motu case on brutal killing of tv anchor Arshad Sharif.

Arshad Sharif was gunned down by the Kenyan police in a suspected identify case on a road leading Nairobi a month ago.

Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman appeared before the bench and submitted a notification of new JIT, which was formed in line with the orders of the top court.

The investigation team comprises five members – DIG IB Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqaruddin Syed, MI’s Murtaza Afzal, ISI’s Mohammad Aslam and DIG FIA Awais Ahmed.

The law officer submitted that prime suspects, including Waqar Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed, would be brought back to Pakistan through Interpol if required.

He submitted that the whole investigation into the murder case solely depended on cooperation of Kenyan authorities.

The CJP observed that the JIT could approach the apex court if they faced any issue during the investigation. The CJP also directed the SSP of Islamabad police and his team to provide support to the JIT.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

On Wednesday, the top court had directed the Federal government to form a new joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.