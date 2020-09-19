UrduPoint.com
Killing Of Innocent Kashmiris By Indian Troops Denounced

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum and other pro-freedom leaders in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday have strongly denounced the custodial murder of a youth in Sopore and brutal killing of a woman and three other youth in Srinagar by Indian police and troops.

According to the report by Kashmir Media Service, a youth, Irfan Ahmed was murdered in custody by Indian police in Tujjer Sharief area of Sopore while a woman and three youth were brutally killed by Indian troops in Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killings as gruesome acts by the Indian forces.

It said the incidents of killing of Kashmiris by Indian police and troops continued unabated for the past thirty years.

The Hurriyat forum also welcomed the statement of UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in which he called for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

It said the UN should ensure settlement of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue between Pakistan and India as per the wishes of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Aadil Dar, in a statement in Srinagar also welcomed the UN Chief's statement on Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders, Farida Bahenji and Yasmeen Raja and Executive Director of a human rights organization Voice of Victims, Abdul Qadeer Dar, in their statements in Srinagar termed the killing of Irfan Ahmed Dar and Kausar Sofi as the worst examples of Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, and delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum visited Islamabad, Tangmarg, Baramulla, Bandipora and Srinagar areas and expressed solidarity with the families of the youth martyred by Indian troops during this month.

