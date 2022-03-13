Killing of innocent youth routine affair of trigger-happy Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Grisly dance of death and destruction continues unabated by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as killing of innocent youth has become a routine affair of the trigger-happy troops.

Four more innocent Kashmiris fell to Indian bullets in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Handwara areas, yesterday, one was martyred by Indian troops in Kupwara, today, and eight Kashmiris were martyred by the brutal troops since Thursday, said a report released by Kashmir Media Service on Sunday.

It said over 95,980 Kashmiris have been killed by occupation troops since 1989 and the blood of innocent Kashmiris have been flowing continuously for over seven decades The report said every killing instills new vigour in the Kashmiris' freedom struggle as the people of Kashmir are ready to die for freedom of their motherland but will never surrender.

How long Kashmiris would be relentlessly killed by cruel Indian troops. Hasn't time come for the world to take notice of fascist Modi's brutalities in IIOJK?, it said.

The report said that killing of innocent Kashmiris was a challenge to the international community, adding that daily killing in the occupied territory was the result of Indian illegal occupation of the territory.