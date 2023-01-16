UrduPoint.com

Killing Of Latif Afridi Inside Bar Room Manifests 'serious Law & Order Situation' In KP: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Killing of Latif Afridi inside bar room manifests 'serious law & order situation' in KP: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Monday strongly condemned the killing of ex-president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Latif Afridi inside a bar room of the court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"(The commission of ) such a brutal act inside the bar room of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the manifestation of serious law and order situation in the province," the minister said in a news statement.

She prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

"Abdul Latif Afridi was not only a strong voice of the oppressed, but also a truthful person," Marriyum said while paying homage to his struggle for democracy, constitution and law.

