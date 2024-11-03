Open Menu

‘Killing Spree By Modi Regime Continues Unabated In IIOJK’: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 11:40 AM

‘Killing spree by Modi regime continues unabated in IIOJK’: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues to be dire, with a relentless killing spree attributed to the Modi regime.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in separate military operations in Srinagar and Islamabad districts of the occupied territory.

It further said that the Indian forces’ personnel had martyred nine Kashmiri youth in the last month of October during cordon and search operations and fake encounters in IIOJK.

The report lamented that over 96,373 people had been killed by Indian troops since January 1989 till date in the occupied territory.

Blood of innocent Kashmiris have been flowing continuously for over seven decades, it said.

"The daily killings in IIOJK is the result of Indian illegal occupation, adding grisly killings by Indian troops meant to terrorize Kashmiris but Modi must remember that Kashmiris are ready to die for freedom but will never surrender," it added.

The civilized world must intervene to stop innocent killings in the occupied territory and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people so that permanent could be established in the region, said the report.

Related Topics

India Islamabad World United Nations Jammu Srinagar January October Media Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

3 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

12 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

12 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

13 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

13 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

13 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

13 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

13 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

13 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

13 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan