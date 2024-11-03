‘Killing spree by Modi regime continues unabated in IIOJK’: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues to be dire, with a relentless killing spree attributed to the Modi regime.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in separate military operations in Srinagar and Islamabad districts of the occupied territory.

It further said that the Indian forces’ personnel had martyred nine Kashmiri youth in the last month of October during cordon and search operations and fake encounters in IIOJK.

The report lamented that over 96,373 people had been killed by Indian troops since January 1989 till date in the occupied territory.

Blood of innocent Kashmiris have been flowing continuously for over seven decades, it said.

"The daily killings in IIOJK is the result of Indian illegal occupation, adding grisly killings by Indian troops meant to terrorize Kashmiris but Modi must remember that Kashmiris are ready to die for freedom but will never surrender," it added.

The civilized world must intervene to stop innocent killings in the occupied territory and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people so that permanent could be established in the region, said the report.