UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killings In IOJ&K, Palestine "chillingly Similar" To Srebrenica Massacre: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:07 PM

Killings in IOJ&K, Palestine

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said the ongoing killings in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and Palestine was "chillingly similar" to the genocide of Bosnian Muslim known as Srebrenica Massacre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said the ongoing killings in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and Palestine was "chillingly similar" to the genocide of Bosnian Muslim known as Srebrenica Massacre.

By Srebrenica Massacre, the foreign minister was referring to the killing of around 8,000 Muslim men and boys in July 1995 by forces from Bosnia's breakaway Republika Srpska and paramilitary allies in the town of Srebrenica. International tribunals later classified the killings as a genocide. In addition to the killings, more than 20,000 civilians were expelled from the area.

The massacre is termed the worst episode of mass murder within Europe since World War II.

"July 2020 marks 25 years since the Srebrenica Massacre, the murder of over 8000 Bosnian Muslims & ethnic cleansing of over 20'000 people. The world has a collective responsibility to ensure history is not repeated," the foreign minister said on his twitter handle.

He said that what was happening in the IOJ&K and Palestine was chillingly similar to the Srebrenica Massacre.

In another tweet, the foreign minister categorically said, "There is no question of recognition of Israel and no change in stance on accepting Al-Quds Al Sharif as capital of Palestine."

Related Topics

India Murder World Israel Palestine Europe Twitter Jammu July 2020 World War Muslim From

Recent Stories

Expanding 5G Ecosystem will boost Pakistan and reg ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey 'Neutralizes' 8 PKK Militants in Northern I ..

4 minutes ago

CFPD promoting Pak-China cooperation on education ..

7 minutes ago

AVC likely to cancel all 2020 competitions due to ..

7 minutes ago

Anti-locust operation completed over 2.614 million ..

7 minutes ago

Legend Ustad Salamat Ali Khan remembred on his 19t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.