Kiln association raise bricks rate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The brick kiln owners association has announced to raise the rate of one thousand bricks of all A, B, and C categories in the district.

As per an announcement made unanimously in a meeting held in the chair of President Association Rana Rasheed Khan here on Thursday, the new rate of 1,000 bricks has been fixed at Rs 16,000. The rate of second and third class bricks will be Rs 13,000.

“If any kiln owner commits a violation of the new rates, he will be imposed a Rs 100,000 fine by the association, " the meeting decided.

President Rasheed Khan said that production cost including prices of coal and other raw material has increased manifold hence it is not possible for the brick kiln owners to sell the bricks on old rates.

He said that the coal mines owners had not cut the fair despite reduction in prices of oil by the government, contrary to it, coal miners of Hyderabad had increased the fare of coal at the rate of Rs 1,000. The price of coal transported from Khushab, Duki, Balochistan had also surged.

The kiln owners Senior Vice-President Mian Arif Ali, shoukat Gill, Mian Rasheed, Arif Warraich and others were present in the meeting.