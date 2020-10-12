UrduPoint.com
Kiln Labourer House Gutted, Dowry Articles Reduced To Ashes

Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Kiln labourer house gutted, dowry articles reduced to ashes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Unknown persons allegedly set house of a poor kiln labourer on fire, at Basti Jannu Mor in Kot Addu here on Monday.

Luggage including dowry articles of labourer's daughter also reduced to ashes in the mishap.

According to local people, Ramzan Bhatti, a poor kiln labourer was at work when he heard sad news of fire in his house.

His wife and daughter were also busy in cotton picking in an agriculture field.

The neighbours of Ramzan informed him about the sad incident. The roof of the rooms of the house were made of wood and these caught fire immediately.

Ramzan feared that house was put on fire by unknown outlaws.

Ramzan Bhatti appealed Punjab government to compensate him as winter season is approaching and he has no shelter now.

Local police is also investigating the mishap.

