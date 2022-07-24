Kiln owner fined over using old technology

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine on a kiln owner for not converting on latest eco-friendly zig-zag technology during an operation conducted here on early Sunday morning.

A spokesman for district administration said, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sajid Munir Kalyar, along with his team conducted raid in Pir Jahania chowk and found Noor Akbar bricks company was operational on old technology.

The AC imposed fine of Rs50,000 on kiln owner and warned him to follow government instructions otherwise his kiln would be demolished.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajid Munir said the government was striving hard to control environmental pollution and the kilns were one of the major cause of environmental pollution and smog.