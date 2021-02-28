UrduPoint.com
Kiln Owners Asked To Use Zigzag Technology

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the kiln owners to covert their kiln houses to zigzag technology so that the chances of smog could be minimized.

Addressing the meeting of district vigilance committee here on Sunday, he said the district administration would resolve the problems of brick kiln workers on top priority.

Taking a detailed look at the demands/issues of kiln workers, the DC asked owners of the brick kiln to ensure implementation on fixed wages. He also directed the owners of kilns to pay for the issuance of social security cards.

He asked the representative officer of Employees Old Age Benefits Institute (EOBI) to get registration data of workers from Social Security Department and complete the task as early as possible.

He clarified that mutual interests of brick kiln owners and workers would be protected and no one would be allowed to trespass in this regard.

He also directed that child labor laws should be implemented with full legal force.

Director Labor Malik Munawar Awan, officers of education, Social Security, EOBI, Social Welfare andPunjab Police also attended the meeting.

