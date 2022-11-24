Kiln owners booked over forced child labour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Mamu Kanjan police registered cases against owners of two brick kilns over forced child labour here on Thursday.

A team of labour department during inspection found the children working on two brick kilns.

On the report of Assistant Director Labour Muhammad Shahbaz, cases were registered against owners Rizwan and Iftikhar.