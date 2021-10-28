Kiln owners warned to convert to zigzag technology or face closure

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema Thursday warned the owners of brick-kilns to convert their facilities to zigzag technology or face closure.

A spokesman for the Brick-kiln Owners Association said here that Deputy Director Environment held a meeting with the kiln owners, and said that the deadline for converting kilns to zigzag technology had already passed. However, owners of some kilns were still reluctant to convert their kilns to the new environment-friendly technology.

The DD also warned the kiln owners that heavy fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 500,000 would be imposed on the owners of kiln houses which would be found operating in the district without zigzag technology.

In this connection, the environment teams have also been activated to check kiln houses and take strict action against the violators besides demolishing kilns with the help of heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, District President Kiln Owners Association Chaudhry Abdur Razzaq Bajwa assured the deputy director Environment that the government orders would be implemented government in letter and spirit.

However, he added, the environment teams should also cooperate with the kiln owners association and give some more time to the kiln owners for installation of the zigzag.