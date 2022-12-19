UrduPoint.com

Kiln Sealed For Causing Pollution

Published December 19, 2022

Kiln sealed for causing pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Sammundri Aliza Rehan sealed a brick kiln and imposed a fine on its owner for polluting environment.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Monday the AC Sammundri checked various kiln houses and found a brick kiln running without zigzag technology and polluting environment by emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

Therefore, the AC sealed the premises of kiln house and imposed a fineof Rs 20,000 on its owner.

Further action was underway.

