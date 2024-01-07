Kiln sealed on pollution charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed a brick kiln and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on its owner on the charge of polluting the environment.

A spokesman for the environment department said here on Sunday that Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas checked kiln houses and found a brick kiln operational in Chak No.

3-JB Sargodha Road without zigzag technology and polluting the environment. Therefore, he sealed it and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owner, he added.