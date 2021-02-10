Kiln sealed, owner booked

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali sealed a brick kiln and ordered the police to register a case against the owner for running kiln without zigzag technology

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali sealed a brick kiln and ordered the police to register a case against the owner for running kiln without zigzag technology.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday the DC along with his team, checked kilns in various areas of the city and found a kiln at Sargodha road being run on old technology which was emitting excessive smoke.

Therefore, the DC sealed the kiln house and got demolished the construction. The DC also issued warningto owners of brick kilns to shift to zigzag technology, otherwise their structures would be demolished besides registering cases against them.