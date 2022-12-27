Kiln sealed, owner booked over polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tehsil Sammundri Aliza Rehan has sealed a brick kiln and booked its owner on the charge of polluting environment.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Tuesday that the AC Sammundri checked various kiln houses and found a brick kiln in Khiddarwala running without zigzag (eco-friendly) technology and polluting environment by emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

Therefore, the AC sealed premises of kiln house and got a case registered against its owner.