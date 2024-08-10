Open Menu

Kiln Worker Among 2 Injured In Roof Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Kiln worker among 2 injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Two people including a brick-kiln worker and a minor boy were injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that old and redundant roof of a room caved in at Makkoana Road near Bhatta of Riaz Chaddhar in Chak No.239-RB.

As a result, two people including 45-year-old Munir Masih and 8-year-old Yashwa Masih buried beneath the debris and Rescue 1122 dragged out and shifted them to hospital for treatment.

The brick kiln owner granted this room to kiln workers for residential purposes but its condition was very dilapidated which caused collapse of the roof. The police also reached on the spot while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Road Progress Saddar Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan