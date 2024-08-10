Kiln worker among 2 injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Two people including a brick-kiln worker and a minor boy were injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that old and redundant roof of a room caved in at Makkoana Road near Bhatta of Riaz Chaddhar in Chak No.239-RB.

As a result, two people including 45-year-old Munir Masih and 8-year-old Yashwa Masih buried beneath the debris and Rescue 1122 dragged out and shifted them to hospital for treatment.

The brick kiln owner granted this room to kiln workers for residential purposes but its condition was very dilapidated which caused collapse of the roof. The police also reached on the spot while further investigation was under progress, he added.