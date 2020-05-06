Kiln worker killed over monetary dispute in Rawalpindi

A kiln worker was killed by a tractor trolley driver over monetary dispute, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A kiln worker was killed by a tractor trolley driver over monetary dispute, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

Zahid, driver along with his loaders Saeed, Baitullah and Usama went to a kiln and loaded soil in the trolley at Girja Road when kiln worker Sajjad demanded money, a brawl took place between them.

Resultantly, Sajjad critically wounded and died on spot.

The killers managed to escape from the scene while Saddar Barooni police registered a murder case against them and started investigation.